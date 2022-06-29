Swara Bhasker receives death threat at Mumbai residence, police launch investigation

Swara Bhasker | Photo: PTI

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker received a letter threatening her life at her Versova residence. The Mumbai police have already launched the investigation. After receiving the letter, Swara Bhasker approached Versova police station two days back and lodged a complaint against unidentified persons, an official said.

"Based on the complaint, we have registered a non-cognisable offence against unidentified persons," he said adding that the investigation is on. The letter, written in Hindi, mentions that the youth of the country will not tolerate the insult of Veer Savarkar.

(With inputs from PTI)

