Swami Vivekananda statue vandalised at JNU

A statue of Swami Vivekananda inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was found vandalised on Thursday. This came amid the students' protests against the fee hike and hostel manual by the university administration.

In pictures shared by ANI, "Bhagwa jalega (saffron will burn)" and expletives against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were found written in what seemed like red paint at the platform where the statue of Swami Vivekananda stands.

The statue is situated on the right side of the JNU administrative block opposite the statue of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Delhi: A statue of Swami Vivekananda inside Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) was vandalized by miscreants.More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/UM8QPWjlOU — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2019

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) condemned the incident saying the platform has been cleaned.

"We condemn this incident. The statue of Vivekananda in JNU campus was not vandalised, some people had written on its platform. I don't think any student of JNU could have done this. Now, we have cleaned it," NSUI's Sunny Dhiman said.

Earlier, objectionable messages for JNU vice chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar were found on the walls of the administration block.

Students had been protesting against the administration's decision to hike the hostel fee and impose some strict guidelines in its hostel manual. All students organisations, including the Left groups, RSS-linked ABVP and Congress-linked NSUI opposed the steep hike in the hostel fee.

Coming under massive protest, the university on Wednesday decided to roll back the hike to some extent.

The JNU administration has not entirely rolled back the decision but has cut down the hike by some extent. The hostel fee for single room which was earlier Rs 20 and was increased to Rs 600 and has now been set at Rs 200. While the room with two beds, the fees for which was Rs 10 and was increased to Rs 300, will now cost Rs 100.

Acknowledging the students' protest, it said several suggestions were received by the university and after "careful considerations of all aspects of this issue, several decisions were taken.

The Executive Committee decided to not included the curfew timing in the new hostel manual. Hostel charged including the hike in the refundable mess security deposit has been rolled back from Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 5,500.

The students have, however, vowed to continue the agitation until the complete rollback of the fee hike.

"Our movement for a complete rollback of the fee hike, draft hostel manual and illegal IHA meeting of 28 October shall have to be continued against JNU administration and HRD Ministry," JNU Students' Union said.