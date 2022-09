Photo: File

Dwarkapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati passed away at the age of 99 in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur on Sunday. He died of a minor heart attack and breathed his last at 3:50 in the ashram. The funeral of Shankaracharya ji will take place on Monday.

(With inputs from ANI)

