This Indian was first person to fight for farmers' right, even fought with Mahatma Gandhi, he was...

Several states, including Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are witnessing widespread protests by farmers over the MSP issue. Under the aegis of the farmer's movement, more than 150 organizations joined the farmers who headed towards Delhi on February 13. Farmers from Punjab were halted at the Shambhu border in Haryana. Subsequently, a face-off ensued between farmers and police at the Datta Singhwala border in Jind, Haryana. Both sides resorted to wielding sticks. Furthermore, to prevent the farmers from entering Delhi, Section 144 has been imposed, and all entry points to Delhi have been sealed. Amidst these developments, one may ponder about the origin of farmer's movements in India. Were the farmers in previous movements pushed back, or did the government have to capitulate?

Dandi Swami Sahajanand Saraswati was a freedom fighter. In his book 'Ghazipur ka Gaurav Bindu Rajniti Mein Krantikari Sanyasi Swami Sahajanand,' author Dr PN Singh, writes about the life and works of Swami Sahajanand Saraswati, mentioning his meeting with Mahatma Gandhi on December 5, 1920, at the residence of Mazhar Ul Haq in Patna. Impressed by his thoughts, Swami Sahajanand Saraswati joined the national liberation movement.

Swami Sahajanand Saraswati mentions in his autobiography 'Mera Jeevan Sangharsh' published in 1941 about the magical effect of Mahatma Gandhi's principles on him. It is important to note that Swami Sahajanand Saraswati was born on February 22, 1889, in Deva Village in Gazipur. Dr. P.N. Singh writes that Swami Sahajanand Saraswati was jailed for the first time in 1922 for his participation in the freedom movement. During his time in jail, he met many leaders including Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. After spending a year in jail, he was released. He remained active in Gazipur until 1925. He played a significant role in establishing a sugar mill in Bihita, Bihar, in 1932.

In Bihar, the so-called Gandhiwadi entrepreneur RK Dalmia started a sugar mill. RK Dalmia wore Gandhi's cap and called himself a Congress member. Dr. Rajendra Prasad was also among the mill's directors. Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya inaugurated the mill. During the inauguration, talks were held about safeguarding the interests of workers and farmers. However, shortly after the mill started, it began to mistreat workers and farmers more than English mill owners. Farmers began selling sugarcane to Dalmia's mill at half the price. Workers at the mill began receiving lower wages.

RK Dalmia tried to silence Swami Sahajanand Saraswati by befriending him. RK Dalmia began donating to his ashram. Soon Swami Sahajanand understood the situation. He told Dalmia not to give any money to the ashram. If he didn't stop, he would oppress the poor. These funds will seal my lips. As conditions deteriorated for farmers and workers in the mill, Swami Sahajanand Saraswati launched a movement against RK Dalmia for the rights of farmers and workers. RK Dalmia tried to silence Swami Sahajanand by offering to donate Rs 10,000 and Rs 200 per month to his Bihita ashram to keep him quiet. But his wealth couldn't buy Swami Sahajanand's silence.

Swami Sahajanand Saraswati led the movement. At his behest, farmers stopped selling sugarcane to RK Dalmia's mill. Fake unions were created to divert farmers from the movement. Despite this, success was not found in breaking the unity of farmers and workers. Finally, the farmers won. The path shown by Swami Sahajanand for the rights of farmers and workers, the farmers still follow that path and take to the streets.

Swami Sahajanand Saraswati was jailed several times during the freedom movement. Seeing Mahatma Gandhi's soft stance towards landlords, he became angry. In Bihar, he also clashed with Mahatma Gandhi over alleviating the suffering of farmers during the 1934 earthquake. The situation deteriorated to such an extent that both of them became annoyed with each other. After this, he left Congress in a jiffy and took a resolution to live and die alone for the farmers. He continued fighting for the rights of farmers and workers until his last breath. The father of the peasant movement and freedom fighter Swami Sahajanand Saraswati passed away on June 26, 1950.