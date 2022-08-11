BJP-Ex MLA Swami Maurya to file defamation case against Noida top cop over Shrikant Tyagi 'Vidhayak' Pass remark

Swami Prasad Maurya denies giving MLA car sticker to Shrikant Tyagi

Swami Prasad Maurya, leader of the Samajwadi Party, said he will file a defamation case against the Noida police commissioner for failing to probe the matter and claiming that the SP leader gave the MLA car sticker to goon leader Shrikant Tyagi.

Speaking to India Today, the former BJP MLA said, "the police commissioner has taken my name without investigation. I will file a defamation claim against the police commissioner. The police commissioner has raised my name, not Shrikant Tyagi".

"My number of supporters has increased. The BJP is terrified of this, which is why my name is being mentioned often. How did Shrikant Tyagi join the BJP when I was a member? It should be double-checked. This is BJP politics, which is why my name was raised. Sometimes in the STF case, and sometimes in the Shrikant case. The BJP should investigate how he obtained the pass for his Fortuner car "Maurya remarked.

He further asserted, "The car sticker was given to me today. That, too, is for 2022. How can I give someone the pass? Inquire with the BJP if he has a 2023 pass."

Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a woman in Noida, was seen flaunting a sticker on his Toyota Fortuner that falsely identified him as an MLA. During questioning, he allegedly claimed that Swami Prasad Maurya provided the sticker on his car.

Refuting the allegations, Swami Prasad Maurya accused the BJP, the party Tyagi claimed to be associated with, of misleading the people with lies and deception.

Maurya, a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, claimed that the last time he saw Tyagi was in 2017. Tyagi had introduced himself as a BJP leader at the time. Since then, he has had no touch with the self-proclaimed BJP worker.

