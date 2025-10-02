In Delhi baba case, ex-student's shocking allegations, says women were given separate rooms: 'He used to...'

Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a 62-year-old self-styled godman who is among the trustees of an institute in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, was arrested on Sunday after being on the run for days. Several of his alleged aides have also been held by the police. Read on to know more.

A former student at Chaitanyananda Saraswati's college has leveled fresh accusations against the disgraced Delhi baba arrested for sexually harassing more than a dozen women. The ex-student said that harassment had been ongoing for many years and Chaitanyananda exercised much control on the students' lives. Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a 62-year-old self-styled godman who is among the trustees of an institute in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, was arrested on Sunday after being on the run for days.

What did the ex-student allege?

In a conversation with NDTV, the former student narrated his experience from 2016 and said one of his friends was among the victims. He alleged that the targeted students were kept in separate rooms with extra facilities. The baba would have their phones taken away, buy them new and expensive ones, and controlled who they could contact. The ex-student told the publication he had joined Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management in 2016 for a two-year course.

'Baba said anything he felt like'

The ex-student said: "We knew there was a trustee who was a 'sanyasi' (ascetic) and when parents hear that, they think their children will get a good education, good values and good guidance. That the sanyasi would be calm. But he (Chaitanyananda) was anything but that." He added: "Whether it was with the students or staff, his behaviour was not good. He used to get aggressive at random, say anything he felt like saying. People getting sacked or being deprived of their salary was fairly common." He also alleged that the baba lured female students through preferential treatment, including inviting them to events or making them the class leader.

How is the police investigation going?

Chaitanyananda Saraswati, whose original name is said to be Parthasarathy, has been accused of sexual harassment by at least 17 women. He was arrested from a hotel in Agra on Sunday. Three women who worked at the institute and allegedly helped bring women to Chaitanyananda have also been held by the police. In purported WhatsApp chats that have surfaced in the media, it appears that Chaitanyananda was part of an transnational sex trafficking racket.