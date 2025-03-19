After Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore returned safely to earth following their extended nine-month mission in International Space Station (ISS), several world leaders and industrialists welcomed the NASA astronauts, extending heartfelt messages.

Renowned industrialist Anand Mahindra also joined in welcoming the two astronauts back from space after 286 days! He recalled his "chance encounter" with Sunita Williams, lauding her for her courage.

In a post on 'X', Mahindra wrote, "When the SpaceX recue mission was launched, I recalled this chance encounter almost two years ago with@Astro_Suniin Washington. It was an enormous relief to see her and her colleagues’ successful splashdown back on earth a few hours ago. She is courage personified and it’s good to have her back amongst us."

"Swagatam, Sunita", he added.

He also attached an 'X' post from 2023, featuring his picture with Sunita Williams and billionaire Mukesh Ambani. "I suppose this was what they would call a ‘Washington moment.’ After the tech handshake meeting yesterday, Mukesh Ambani, Vrinda Kapoor & I were continuing a conversation with the Secretary of Commerce & missed the group shuttle bus to the next lunch engagement. We were trying to call an Uber when we ran into NASA astronaut Sunita Williams@Astro_SuniTime for a selfie & we also asked if we could hitch a ride on her space shuttle instead of an Uber", the post read.

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, on March 19, returned safely to earth in SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft as it splashdown off the Florida coast around 3 30 a.m. The duo was stuck in zero gravity after the Starliner spacecraft, Sunita Williams piloted to the space, developed technical faults.