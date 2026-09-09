Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2026 Report: Indore loses first position, Noida enters top 10; check full list here

The Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2026 report for the cleanest cities in terms of air quality has been released. The rankings have seen a major shift this year, with some surprise entries and exits in the top 10.

Lucknow has topped the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2026 with 198 points, becoming the cleanest city for air quality in India. Indore slipped to second with 197 points after scoring a perfect 200 last year. Delhi ranked 21st with 172 points and Mumbai ranked 28th with 160.8 points. Noida made it to the top 10 in its category.

City-wise rankings revealed

The survey categorises cities based on population. In the category of over 10 lakh, Lucknow ranks first, followed by Indore, Jabalpur, Bhopal, Agra, Surat, Raipur, Thane, Chandigarh and Rajkot. Jabalpur scored 195 points, with Bhopal and Agra both at 192 points. Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata rank 32nd, 35th and 38th, respectively. For cities with populations between 3 lakh and 10 lakh, Rourkela is first, followed by Firozabad, Guntur, Amravati, Bhubaneswar, Jhansi, Alwar, Latur, Moradabad and Noida. Noida is 8th in this category. In cities with populations under 3 lakh, Kalinga Nagar is first, with Angul, Talcher, Eluru, Haldia, Vizianagaram, Dewas, Sangareddy, Damtal and Nalgonda in the top 10.

Why PM10 is still a challenge

PM10 refers to particles with a diameter of 10 micrometres or less, originating from vehicle emissions, road dust, and industrial activity. The Indore Municipal Corporation reported a 15% decrease in the city's annual average PM10 level to 81 micrograms per cubic metre this year, although it remains above the national residential limit of 60 micrograms. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was below 200 on over 98% of days.

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What Indore plans next

Lucknow received an extra point because of PM10 norms, according to Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava. Indore has a high car density, he claimed. Campaigns like "Red Light On, Engine Off" will be expanded by the city, which will also encourage the use of electric vehicles, add more e-buses, switch to electric waste collection trucks, and encourage businesses to use CNG rather than diesel. Officials stated that 700 km of roads are washed every day by machinery to control dust.