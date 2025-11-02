FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Swachh Survekshan 2025: THESE are top 10 dirtiest cities of India; Delhi, Mumbai rank at..., check complete list

The Swachh Survekshan 2025 report highlights India's ongoing struggle with urban cleanliness. Bengaluru ranks among the dirtiest cities due to poor waste management, while cities like Chennai and Madurai show declines despite efforts.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 04:19 PM IST

Swachh Survekshan 2025: THESE are top 10 dirtiest cities of India; Delhi, Mumbai rank at..., check complete list
India’s urban landscape often stands in stark contrast: thriving tech hubs and modern infrastructure sit side by side with overflowing garbage bins and inadequate waste management systems. Despite years of campaigns like the Swachh Bharat Mission aimed at improving cleanliness, Indian cities still face significant challenges when it comes to sanitation and waste management. The Swachh Survekshan 2025 report has again brought these issues to light, revealing that many of India’s largest cities have fallen short in their efforts to maintain cleanliness and hygiene.

Bengaluru’s Uncomfortable Ranking

Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, is grappling with a dirty city tag, ranking as the fifth dirtiest among the country’s major urban centres with populations of over a million. The survey highlights the rapid, unplanned expansion of the city and the lack of consistent waste management systems as major contributors to its poor ranking. The once-pristine streets of this tech-driven metropolis are now often clogged with piles of unsegregated garbage, blocked drains, and a general failure to enforce sanitation regulations effectively.

Experts argue that Bengaluru’s soaring economic success has been accompanied by inadequate civic planning. While the city continues to attract global investors and talented tech professionals, its civic upkeep has not kept pace with its growth, making it a glaring example of urban imbalance. The dream of a clean, well-managed city seems far from reach, despite the city’s global reputation.

Tamil Nadu’s Struggle with Sanitation

Tamil Nadu, long recognised for its waste management initiatives, is facing a decline in its cleanliness rankings. Madurai, a city known for its cultural heritage, ranked among the dirtiest with a score of 4,823, while the state capital, Chennai, also saw a sharp dip, landing as the third dirtiest city with a score of 6,822. These rankings come as a surprise for a state that has made significant strides in waste segregation, recycling, and civic cleanliness in recent years.

Experts suggest that a combination of weak enforcement, poor citizen participation, and gaps in infrastructure is responsible for this decline. While the state has worked on improving its waste management systems, the lack of efficient implementation and a lack of consistency in enforcement have hindered its progress.

The Dirtiest Cities in India: A Sobering Report

The Swachh Survekshan 2025 report sheds light on the cities that continue to lag behind in maintaining cleanliness, with several of the major economic hubs making it to the list of the dirtiest urban centres. Here are the 10 dirtiest cities with populations over one million:

Madurai – 4,823

Ludhiana – 5,272

Chennai – 6,822

Ranchi – 6,835

Bengaluru – 6,842

Dhanbad – 7,196

Faridabad – 7,329

Greater Mumbai – 7,419

Srinagar – 7,488

Delhi – 7,920

This list paints a concerning picture of how even the biggest metros like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are struggling to maintain basic sanitation and waste management practices, despite their significant economic and administrative importance. These cities have become emblematic of the challenges faced by rapidly urbanising India, where population growth often outpaces infrastructure development and urban planning.

Clean Cities in India

Despite the struggles of major metros, the report also highlights a group of cities that have set examples in cleanliness and waste management. Indore, Surat, and Navi Mumbai continue to shine as India’s cleanest cities, earning a coveted place in the newly established Super Swachh League. Other cities like Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Lucknow, Raipur, and Jabalpur have also shown significant improvement, reinforcing the idea that efficient waste management, strong civic systems, and active citizen involvement can make a tangible difference.

These cities demonstrate that regardless of size or budget, with the right focus on sanitation and waste management, it is possible to create clean, livable urban spaces.

A Call for Action

The findings from the Swachh Survekshan 2025 serve as a sobering reminder that the dream of a clean India remains elusive in many parts of the country. While some cities are making great strides in cleanliness, many others, particularly the largest urban centres, still grapple with waste management challenges. Moving forward, a combination of better planning, stronger enforcement of sanitation laws, and greater public participation will be crucial to improving the state of urban cleanliness in India. The hope is that, with time, India’s cities will live up to their potential as thriving, clean, and sustainable urban spaces.

