Swachh Survekshan 2021: Indore clinches the title of country's cleanest city for fifth time in a row, Surat follows

Even as India's national capital Delhi reels under air pollution, Madhya Pradesh's Indore city clinched the title of the country's cleanest city for the fifth time in a row. Gujarat's Surat and Andhra Pradesh Vijaywada grabbed the second and third positions respectively.

While Surat has held on to its place from last year, Vijaywada displaced Navi Mumbai to grab the third spot. Indore was crowned with the 'Swachhata Ka Taaj' by President Ram Nath Kovind at the 'Swachh Amrit Mahotsav' function organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

Swachh Survekshan is a part of the Centre's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan which aims to make India clean and free of open defecation. This survey is conducted annually in the parametres of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation in cities and towns across the country.

A total of 4,320 cities were covered in the sixth edition of the Swachh Survekshan 2021 survey, making it the world's largest urban cleanliness survey. Chhattisgarh has been awarded the cleanest state for the third year in a row. In other categories, Varanasi won the award for the cleanest Ganga town, while Ahmedabad cantonment was adjudged the cleanest cantonment in the country.