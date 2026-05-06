Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant shot dead in West Bengal's Madhyamgram days after BJP's big win

The BJP leader's PA, identified as Chandranath Rath, was shot twice in the assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district near Kolkata, the police said

The personal assistant (PA) of West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has been shot dead in Madhyamgram, two days after the party's historic win in the assembly election.

The BJP leader's PA, identified as Chandranath Rath, was shot twice in the assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district near Kolkata, the police said. Another man, Buddhadeb, who was with Rath was injured and was taken to a hospital.

The Trinamool's Rathin Ghosh had won from Madhyamgram by 2,399 votes amid a strong BJP challenge.



(This is a developing story)