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Suvendu Adhikari's PA Murder Case: CBI takes over Chandranath Rath's death case from Bengal Police; details here

The CBI will officially begin its inquiry after the Department of Personnel and Training releases the required notification.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 12, 2026, 11:30 AM IST

Suvendu Adhikari's PA Murder Case: CBI takes over Chandranath Rath's death case from Bengal Police; details here
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to (now) West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari. The West Bengal government recommended the transfer of the case from West Bengal Police to the CBI. 

The CBI will officially begin its inquiry after the Department of Personnel and Training releases the required notification. 

CBI to for 7-member team

As per the CBI, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a DIG-rank officer has been formed to investigate the case. The SIT will operate under the supervision of the Joint Director, Kolkata, and will also have officers from the Kolkata CBI unit.

A seven-member team comprising officers from various CBI units has been constituted; Pankaj Singh, DIG of the Delhi CBI unit, will lead this team.

3 detained in Chandranath Rath murder case

The move comes days after Bengal Police arrested three people in connection with the murder case. The trio was arrested by the West Bengal Police's SIT. After being brought to West Bengal, they were produced before a court in North 24 Parganas district and remanded to 13-day police custody.  

One of those arrested is Vishal Srivastava, a resident of Pandiyapatti in Bihar’s Buxar district, while the other two are from Uttar Pradesh. Investigators believe one of them may be a sharpshooter.  

About Suvendu Adhikari's PA murder case

Chandranath Rath, Adhikari’s personal assistant, was gunned down by unidentified attackers on the northern fringes of Kolkata on the night of May 6. The attack happened in Doharia, Doltala area of Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district, where Rath, the executive assistant to the state assembly’s leader of opposition, was shot at close range by assailants on a motorcycle.

According to reports, the attackers tailed Rath’s car, blocked it, fired at him through the closed window from the opposite side, and escaped right after the attack. He was sitting in the front passenger seat next to the driver.  

The driver also sustained gunshot injuries and was shifted to a hospital in Kolkata. His condition was said to be critical.

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