Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandranath Rath's murder: 3 detained; Victim's mother makes shocking claims; CID begins probe

A day after Suvendu Adhikari’s personal assistant Chandranath Rath was shot dead in Madhyamgram, West Bengal, his mother has blamed Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the murder and called for the harshest punishment for the accused. She clarified that she doesn’t want a death sentence for them, preferring life imprisonment.

A day after Suvendu Adhikari’s personal assistant Chandranath Rath was shot dead in Madhyamgram, West Bengal, his mother has blamed Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the murder and called for the harshest punishment for the accused. She clarified that she doesn’t want a death sentence for them, preferring life imprisonment.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, his mother, Hasirani Rath, said her son was killed because Adhikari defeated Banerjee in her stronghold, the Bhabanipur assembly constituency, in the 2026 West Bengal elections, results of which were announced earlier this week. She also noted that BJP workers have been told to uphold law and order in the state.

What Chanranath's mother said?

"I want the guilty to be punished. I am a mother, I do not want them to be hanged. I want life imprisonment for them," she said.

Alleging a political motive behind the killing, she claimed that the incident took place after the BJP came to power in the state.

#WATCH | Chandipur, Purba Medinipur, West Bengal: Hasirani Rath, mother of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandra, who was shot dead near Madhyamgram last night, says, "I want the guilty to be punished. I am a mother, I do not want them to be hanged. I want life imprisonment… pic.twitter.com/h1OMxWFbO3 May 7, 2026

"They did this because the BJP came to power. Our state president and leaders are repeatedly saying to maintain law and order in the state. But those from the ruling party who were making various provocative comments, who were saying that after the 4th, the fathers of Delhi will not be able to save us, so after the 4th, they showed it," she alleged.

Chanranath's death intesifies tension in Bengal

Rath’s murder has heightened tensions in West Bengal, where the BJP recently unseated the TMC to take power. The incident took place on Wednesday night when 41-year-old Rath, a close aide and troubleshooter for Adhikari, was heading home to Madhyamgram from Kolkata.

According to police, sophisticated weapons like Glock 47X pistols may have been used, and CCTV footage is under examination. Investigators also suspect the attack was coordinated, with four motorcycles involved.

3 detained in Suvendu Adhikari’s PA death

A senior official said at least three persons have been detained for questioning in the murder of Chandranath Rath, who was personal assistant to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

“Investigation is going on. Some persons were being questioned,” said a senior police official.

Investigators discovered that the hatchback’s number plate and chassis number had been tampered with. The number was linked to a vehicle registered in Siliguri. After tracking the registration, they contacted Siliguri police. It turned out the plate was from another vehicle owned by William Joseph, a Siliguri resident.

Adhikari, a frontrunner for the chief minister’s post in the BJP government, beat sitting chief minister Mamata Banerjee in her stronghold of Bhabanipur in South Kolkata.