Suvendu Adhikari, Rupa Ganguly, Dilip Ghosh, who will be first BJP CM in West Bengal? Check list of top contenders

The trends point to a historic first for the BJP in West Bengal, as it appears set to unseat the TMC. This has led to speculation over the party’s CM face in the state.

The BJP is making strong gains in West Bengal and seems ready to form the government. The party is ahead in 161 of 293 constituencies, while Mamata Banerjee-led TMC leads in 126.

The trends point to a historic first for the BJP in West Bengal, as it appears set to unseat the TMC. This has led to speculation over the party’s CM face in the state.

West Bengal Election Result 2026: List of top contenders for chief minister's post

Suvendu Adhikari: The current Leader of the Opposition, Adhikari is considered a strong candidate. Known for his political management and influence, he is contesting Nandigram and Bhabanipur, taking on Mamata Banerjee in high-profile constituencies. He previously served as a senior minister in the TMC government and represented Tamluk as an MP.

Samik Bhattacharya: BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya is also in contention. With an RSS background and long political experience, he’s helped expand the party among various sections. A Rajya Sabha member since 2024, he’s widely credited for boosting the BJP’s presence in West Bengal.

Dilip Ghosh: The former state president, Ghosh still has strong backing from party workers at the grassroots. The BJP saw major gains under his leadership in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 2021 Assembly elections. He’s contesting from Kharagpur Sadar and remains an important leader in the party.

RUpa Ganguly: A former Rajya Sabha MP and prominent public figure, Ganguly is another potential candidate. Popular with urban voters, she’s contesting from Sonarpur Dakshin. She has earlier led the party’s women’s wing and has been with the BJP for more than 10 years.

Nisith Pramanik: A former Union Minister, Pramanik is another key contender. Representing North Bengal, he’s played a big role in growing the party’s presence in the region, especially in Cooch Behar. He’s fighting from Mathabhanga this time.

Agnimitra Paul: Asansol Dakshin MLA and state vice president, Paul is also being considered among top contenders. She’s known for her active role in protests and campaigns, and has emerged as a prominent, outspoken face of the state unit.

As counting progresses in West Bengal, all the above candidates are leading in early trends.