Suvendu Adhikari hits TMC, defection looms large as MLAS skip first post-poll meeting, Mamata Banerjee appears helpless| Explained

Mamata Banerjee warned that dissent against the party or its brass would invite action.“Some of our own people have sabotaged us. We will examine all such allegations,” a TMC senior quoted her as saying.

Nine of the eighty newly elected TMC MLAs attended a meeting at Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence in south Kolkata on Wednesday, the first after the party’s assembly election defeat to the BJP. TMC chief Banerjee accused functionaries within her party of “sabotage” in the recent assembly elections and announced multiple probes.

TMC defection looms large as MLAS skip first post-poll meeting?

Defection speculation intensified as the pressure was visible at TMC’s first post-poll meeting, where several newly elected MLAs skipped the gathering. While the party said many were managing post-poll violence in their constituencies, the absences have fueled talk of a rift and possible defections to the BJP.

Mamata Banerjee warned that dissent against the party or its brass would invite action.“Some of our own people have sabotaged us. We will examine all such allegations,” a TMC senior quoted her as saying.

The disciplinary panel with Derek O'Brien, Firhad Hakim, Chandrima Bhattacharya, and Asima Patra will investigate complaints. Three fact-finding teams will visit unrest-hit districts.

Banerjee further said she respects the mandate but will not resign, calling it a “black day” and asking MLAs to wear black on the assembly’s opening day. She claimed the election was 'rigged' with 'substantial evidence' to challenge it in court, including internationally. She cited a 30-lakh vote-share gap, 7 lakh names added online, and alleged deletions under SIR discrepancies.

Is Mamata Banerjee helpless?

BJP MLA-elect Suvendu Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur, with the BJP securing a landslide victory in the West Bengal Assembly Election. Adhikari said he didn't have to say much on the issue since everything is mentioned in the Indian Constitution, after Mamata refused to resign as the Chief Minister of West Bengal despite a clear public mandate being in favour of the BJP.

Though Mamata rejected resignation calls, called the result a “black day,” and asked MLAs to wear black on assembly day, she is being defiant, proactive, not a surrender. She said TMC has evidence to challenge the results in court, including international forums, as speculation about MLAs switching sides is growing. Banerjee also indicated she may resume legal practice, with senior politicians expected to follow.

She urged functionaries to mark Rabindra Jayanti on May 9 with cultural programmes — the day the new CM is set to take oath. Despite being under pressure, Mamata Banerjee still commands the party structure. 71 of 80 newly elected MLAs attended the Kalighat meeting. Abhishek Banerjee and state president Subrata Bakshi were present. She’s actively pushing back through party mechanisms and public messaging.