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Suvendu Adhikari Government's Big Order: Vande Mataram made mandatory in all Madrasah in West Bengal

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari-led government has now made the recital of Vande Mataram compulsory in all madrasahs in the state. This comes week after it was made mandatory in all schools in West Bengal.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 21, 2026, 11:26 AM IST

Suvendu Adhikari Government's Big Order: Vande Mataram made mandatory in all Madrasah in West Bengal
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West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari-led government has now made the recital of Vande Mataram, national song, compulsory in all madrasahs in the state. This comes week after it was made mandatory in all schools in West Bengal.

An order issued by the Directorate of Madrasah Education states that the singing of Vande Mataram during morning assemblies has now been made mandatory in all recognised, aided, and unaided madrasahs functioning under the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department.

“The singing of Vande Mataram during morning assembly prayers prior to the start of classes should be made mandatory so that Vande Mataram is sung by all students in all schools in the state with immediate effect,” the notice stated.

Vande Mataram mandatory for schools

Earlier, all state-run, state-aided, private schools in West Bengal were directed to make the singing of six stanzas of national song, Vande Mataram compulsory, before the commencement of the classes. Mamata Banerjee's TMC government made state song “Banglar mati Banglar jal” compulsory during morning assemblies in state schools. 

CM Suvendu Adhikari on X, wrote, 'In supersession of all previous orders and practices, the Government of West Bengal has mandated the singing of National Song of Bharat - Vande Mataram, during School Assembly Prayers before commencement of Classes in all Schools under the School Education Department across West Bengal, effective immediately.'

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