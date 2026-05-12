Suvendu govt appoints Bengal's top election officer as chief secretary; TMC calls move 'outrageous'

The move comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed its first-ever government in Bengal following an election marred by controversies. Agarwal's appointment has drawn sharp criticism from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the party that was in power in the state for the last 15 years.

The government of West Bengal has appointed the state's chief electoral officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal as new chief secretary, according to an official notification. The state government issued a public notice in this regard on Monday (May 11). The move comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed its first-ever government in Bengal following an election marred by controversies. Agarwal's appointment has drawn sharp criticism from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the party that was in power in the eastern state for the last 15 years.

TMC leader Saket Gokhale described the BJP government's move as "beyond shameless." In a post on X, Gokhale said the appointment showed that the saffron party and the Election Commission of India (ECI) were being "open about stealing the election", questioning whether the courts were "blind or complicit". Sagarika Ghose, a Rajya Sabha MP for the Trinamool, posted: "The so-called 'neutral umpire' is rewarded with the post of top bureaucrat of the BJP dispensation in Bengal. Does anyone still seriously believe #BengalElections2026 were free and fair? Outrageous and brazen."

The BJP, on the other hand, has defended the decision. In a statement, the party's Bengal unit said: "Unlike (former chief minister) Mamata Banerjee, who had subverted the bureaucracy by blatantly flouting the rules governing the IAS by superseding dozens of officers, the BJP Government of West Bengal has appointed the senior most IAS officer working in the state, Shri Manoj Agarwal, as the Chief Secretary of West Bengal in keeping with its promise to restore the dignity of the laws of the land."

Manoj Agarwal, a 1990-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the West Bengal cadre, had been tasked with conducting the recently-concluded assembly election in the state and overseeing certain aspects of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He is set to succeed outgoing chief secretary Dushyant Nariala. The senior-most official in the state, Agarwal is due to retire in June this year. Previously, the appointment of Subrata Gupta -- the ECI's special observer for SIR -- as West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's adviser had drawn severe backlash.