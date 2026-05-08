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Suvendu Adhikari issues first statement since being designated West Bengal CM: 'Bhoy out, bhorsha in'

Earlier in the day, senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh had proposed Suvendu Adhikari's name at the BJP legislature party meeting held in Kolkata. Adhikari's grand oath ceremony will be held at the Brigade Parade Ground in the heart of Kolkata.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 08, 2026, 07:19 PM IST

Suvendu Adhikari issues first statement since being designated West Bengal CM: 'Bhoy out, bhorsha in'
Suvendu Adhikari is set to take oath on Saturday.
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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday addressed party MLAs after being designated as West Bengal's new chief minister. Adhikari, aged 55 years, said it was time for fear to go away and trust to come in. "Bhoy out, bhorsha in," he said in Bengali at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in the state capital Kolkata. In his address, Adhikari promised a government focused on delivery, women’s safety, and the creation of a 'Sonar Bangla' (translated: Golden Bengal).

Adhikari further said: "Our leader Narendra Modi has given several guarantees, and the Bharatiya Janata Party government will work to fulfil every one of them. We do not believe in mere words; the BJP believes in delivering through action. We speak less and work more." He added: "Today, I assure you that in the coming days, our government and organisation will remain committed to the ideology of the party and to the cultural spirit of West Bengal. We will fulfil every promise made in our manifesto within the stipulated time." Adhikari also hailed Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the "Chanakya of modern India", crediting him for the BJP's historic win in the West Bengal assembly election.

Earlier in the day, senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh had proposed Suvendu Adhikari's name at the BJP legislature party meeting held in Kolkata, which was attended by Shah. Adhikari's grand oath ceremony will be held at the Brigade Parade Ground in the heart of Kolkata. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states, and other senior leaders of the BJP are expected to attend the event -- which the saffron party is using as a platform for a show-of-strength after winning the West Bengal election for the first time.

The developments come after the BJP scripted history by winning the West Bengal assembly election, held last month, bringing an end to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee's 15 years in power. Suvendu Adhikari had joined the BJP in December 2020 after leaving the Trinamool Congress where he had once been a close aide of Banerjee. In the 2021 West Bengal election, Adhikari had handed Banerjee a major upset by defeating her in the Nandigram constituency. He repeated that feat by beating his former boss in Bhabanipur by a margin of more than 15,000 votes.

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