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Suvendu Adhikari to be BJP's first chief minister in West Bengal, Amit Shah puts seal on Mamata Banerjee's nemesis

The announcement was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday. Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh had proposed Adhikari's name at the BJP legislature party meeting held in Kolkata earlier in the day.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 08, 2026, 05:29 PM IST

Suvendu Adhikari to be BJP's first chief minister in West Bengal, Amit Shah puts seal on Mamata Banerjee's nemesis
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (Photo credit: ANI).
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Suvendu Adhikari as its pick for the party's first-ever chief minister in West Bengal. The announcement was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday. Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh had proposed Adhikari's name at the BJP legislature party meeting held in Kolkata earlier in the day. Shah and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi were present at the key meet. "I announce the name of Suvendu Adhikari elected as leader of West Bengal BJP legislative party," Shah said.

Adhikari's grand oath-taking ceremony will be held at the historic Brigade Parade Ground in the heart of the state capital Kolkata. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states, and other senior leaders of the BJP are expected to attend the event -- which the BJP is using as a platform for a show-of-strength after winning the West Bengal assembly election for the first time. The developments come after the BJP scripted history by winning the West Bengal assembly election, held last month, bringing an end to the Trinamool Congress party (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee's 15 years in power.

Adhikari, aged 55 years, had joined the BJP in December 2020 after leaving the Trinamool Congress where he had once been a close aide of Banerjee. In the 2021 West Bengal election, Adhikari had handed Banerjee a major setback by defeating her in the Nandigram seat. He repeated that feat by beating his former mentor in the Bhabanipur constituency by a margin of more than 15,000 votes.

The BJP is also considering the appointment of two deputies for Adhikari. This will be new for West Bengal as nobody has held the position of deputy chief minister in the state in the past two decades. The previous deputy CM in West Bengal was communist leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who had served under former chief minister Jyoti Basu. The key frontrunners for the new deputy chief ministers are Agnimitra Paul and Shankar Ghosh, reports said citing sources. Shah has already held separate meetings with Paul and Ghosh in Kolkata to discuss the roles.

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