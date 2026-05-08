Suvendu Adhekari to become BJP's first West Bengal CM, Home Minister Amit Shah says 'Sonar Bangla' begins now

Amit Shah declared a 'new era' in West Bengal as Suvendu Adhikari was named BJP legislative leader, paving the way for him to become CM.

West Bengal has entered a 'new political chapter,' Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday as the Bharatiya Janata Party formally named Suvendu Adhikari as the leader of its legislative party. The announcement effectively clears the path for Adhikari to become the state’s first BJP Chief Minister after the party’s decisive electoral victory.

The decision was taken during a meeting of newly elected BJP MLAs in Kolkata, where Shah addressed party leaders and outlined the roadmap for governance in the state. He described Adhikari as the central figure of the party’s 'Sonar Bangla' vision and referred to him as the 'future Chief Minister of Bengal,' signalling strong backing from the central leadership.

Formal Selection of Legislative Leader

During the meeting, Shah officially announced Adhikari’s election as leader of the BJP legislative party. The move is expected to be followed by the oath-taking ceremony scheduled for Saturday, which coincides with the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Adhikari, who emerged as one of the most influential figures in the state BJP, is now set to take charge of forming the new government after the party’s sweeping mandate in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Focus on Governance and 'Sonar Bangla' Vision

Shah used the occasion to emphasise the BJP’s governance agenda, stating that the party now carries the responsibility of transforming West Bengal through development and administrative reform. He urged party workers to work towards achieving the broader vision of 'Sonar Bangla,' a term repeatedly used in the BJP’s political messaging for the state.

Invoking cultural references, Shah quoted Rabindranath Tagore while describing the party’s vision of a Bengal 'free of fear, where people can live with dignity and pride.'

Strong Political Messaging and Historical References

In his address, Shah thanked voters for what he described as a decisive mandate, alleging that past regimes had created an environment that restricted free voting. He also linked the BJP’s victory to a larger ideological journey, referencing figures such as Ramakrishna, Swami Vivekananda, Aurobindo and Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

He further stated that the BJP’s rise in Bengal marked the completion of a long political journey, extending from national integration milestones to electoral success in the state.

Landslide Mandate for BJP

The BJP secured a dominant victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 207 out of 294 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the All India Trinamool Congress. Senior party leader Nisith Pramanik also strongly supported Adhikari’s leadership, calling him the only viable choice for Chief Minister at this stage.