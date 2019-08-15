'Sustainable development need of the hour': Twitterati back PM Modi's Independence Day speech

The nation celebrated the 73rd Independence Day today, and marking the occasion Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in Delhi and addressed the nation.

It was a lovely morning at the Red Fort as light showers made the historic monument shine even brighter. Despite a rainy morning, people had gathered at the Fort to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day with great pomp and show.

Among the major steps, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the creation of a new post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) for better coordination among Army, Navy and the Air Force.

"To further enhance coordination between our forces, I announce a big decision today, India will now have a Chief of Defence Staff- CDS," Modi said his Independence Day speech here.

Defence experts have long called for such a post. A government committee recommended such a position in 1999, after India came close to war with Pakistan over the disputed region of Kashmir, to ensure the three defence arms operate together.

"Our forces are India's pride. To further sharpen coordination between the forces, I want to announce a major decision ... India will have a chief of defence staff," Modi said in the Independence Day address.

Speaking of security, the Prime Minister also outlined the need for all global powers to come together to fight against terrorism stating that his government's policy for eradicating terrorism was firm and clear.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised that peace and security are two important aspects of the development and said, "Different parts of the world are struggling with conflicts and security crisis. For world peace, India has to play its role. In global aspects, India cannot stay a silent witness to it. We all must come together to identify those who support or breed terrorism. We are committed to fighting against terrorism".

He also endorsed the idea of 'One Nation, One Election' while emphasising the need for democratic discussions on the issue.

Addressing the nation on India's 73rd Independence Day, Modi said, "GST brought to life the dream of One Nation, One Tax. India has also achieved One Nation, One Grid in the energy sector. Arrangements have been made for One Nation, One Mobility Card and today, India is talking about One Nation, One Election."

"The discussion on this should happen democratically and at some time, for realising the dream of 'Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat', we have to achieve more such things," PM Modi said.

Acknowledging the aggravating problem of water scarcity in the backdrop of a global environmental crisis, Prime Minister Modi on Thursday announced that his government will spend Rs 3.5 lakh crore on its ambitious 'Jal Jeevan Mission' to give access to piped potable water to every rural household by 2024, an especially ambitious step in this backdrop.

He has also pledged to work towards ensuring a cleaner India. The Prime Minister said, "During my 2014 speech, I spoke about cleanliness. It became a movement in the country and the common man took it up with gusto. Today, I have another request. By October 2, on the birth anniversary of Dear Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi), I want to urge the citizen to give up single-use plastic."

He urged citizens to eliminate the use of single-use plastic and also suggested shopkeepers provide eco-friendly bags to its customers, in a bid to prevent environmental degradation.

In his over one and half hour speech from Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi touched upon various subjects including One Nation One Election, Jal Shakti mission, population control among other things.

