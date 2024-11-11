Viralsinh, a visionary software developer and manufacturing expert, has introduced state-of-the-art technologies such as the manufacturing execution system (MES).

According to a recent poll conducted by the Manufacturing Leadership Council, the digital transformation division of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), sustainability is a top priority for manufacturers. Consequently, the field of manufacturing is turning towards a more sustainable future where digitalization reigns supreme, with pioneers like Viralsinh Solanki leading this march forward.

Viralsinh, a visionary software developer and manufacturing expert, has introduced state-of-the-art technologies such as the manufacturing execution system (MES) to improve production efficiency as well as curb high energy consumption and dangerous greenhouse gas emissions in the smart glass industry. His work at View Inc., a leading manufacturer of smart windows, showcases how technology can foster sustainable development through innovation, thus inspiring new-generation manufacturers who place priority on sustainability.

At View Inc., Viralsinh played a major role in reshaping the manufacturing environment. Upon joining View in 2015, he helped the organization achieve its ambition of designing energy-saving smart windows that significantly decrease the need for energy and lower greenhouse gas emissions by blocking more than 90% of solar radiation. “I joined View with the goal of developing innovative solutions that could transform the sector,” he says.

Before Viralsinh’s role, the smart glass industry struggled with challenges such as increasing production and achieving uniform quality. “For smart windows to utilize EC glass technology effectively, high manufacturing precision is necessary,” he adds. To overcome these obstacles, he created a customized MES system that focuses on EC glass manufacturing. With this breakthrough technology in place, View shifted from a research and development (R&D) facility to a fully automated production powerhouse.



Through the real-time data collection implemented by Viralsinh’s MES system from machines and operators, it is possible to precisely oversee processes and enhance efficiency. This system helps stakeholders to organize production with greater efficiency by recognizing any bottlenecks and cutting down on any downtime while prioritizing quality. The system contributes significantly to regulatory compliance and product traceability for attaining the high standards needed in smart glass production.



During the deployment of the MES at View, the challenge lay in merging the new system with older existing systems. During the transition process, Viralsinh Solanki led decisively by ensuring compatibility between systems and providing necessary training for his team. Using his skill set from IT and manufacturing allowed him to craft solutions that supported advanced technology and real-world applications on the shop floor, thus highlighting his expertise.