'Suspicious object' found on the wall of Punjab's Ferozepur police station, probe launched

A security alert has already been sounded across the state ahead of high profile visit. Strict security arrangements are being put in place.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 08:58 AM IST

Image Credit: ANI

Panic gripped Ferozepur, Punjab, after a suspicious bomb-like device was discovered outside a local police station's compound wall on Tuesday. Soon after the suspicious item was spotted in a wall crack, security forces, including a dog squad and bomb disposal squad, rushed to the spot to investigate.

Local police in Ferozepur are also investigating CCTV footage from the area in order to identify the individuals who installed the suspected device.

According to local police source, preliminary assessment revealed that the item was not a bomb; however, the police surrounded the area with sandbags and are took the appropriate steps to destroy it without causing harm to people or property.

Significantly, the recovery was made just a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Punjab on August 24.

Wednesday's would be PM Modi's first visit to Punjab after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in the western state.

In January, when PM had visited Ferozepur, the visit had to be cut short following a massive security breach, wherein his convoy was stuck on a bridge for a prolonged duration.

Meanwhile, security has been increased in the area after the BSF foiled a weapons smuggling attempt on Tuesday by recovering two M-3 type rifles, three AK-47 type rifles, and two handguns during a check/search along the Indo-Pakistan border in the district. The force is also investigating the possibility of cross-border firearm smuggling.

