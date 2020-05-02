Suspended functioning of Delhi High Court and the subordinate courts extended till May 17

The Administrative and General Supervision Committee of High Court of Delhi has resolved that suspended functioning of Delhi High Court and the subordinate courts shall stand extended till May 17. The committee has further resolved that all the pending matters listed from May 4 to May 15 will be adjourned.

While the mentioning and hearing of urgent matters through videoconferencing shall continue. However, the mentioning link would now be available from 9.00 am to 10.30 am on all working days to further expedite the listing and hearing.

The matters listed in the subordinate courts during this period would be adjourned by the concerned courts and information in this regard would be uploaded on the district court website.

It is important to mention that the courts have been hearing the mentionings and urgent matters through video conferencing during the lockdown period also despite suspended functioning. Courts have come up with various provisions like online mentioning etc and have been approachable through official websites too.

All the courts in Delhi, including the high court, have dealt with more than 11,427 urgent matters after the announcement of lockdown.

There has been progress in hearing of urgent matters in Delhi High Court. Initially, when the hearings started taking place through videoconferencing, it was confined to extremely urgent matters. However, with experience and after taking regular inputs from the Bar, presently, all the urgent matters of all kinds are being taken up by the Delhi High Court as well as the courts subordinate to it. The mentioning in High Court is exclusively through a two-tier weblink.