Suspended BJP leader Raja Singh booked in 3 more criminal cases, AIMIM demands expulsion from Telangana assembly

File Photo

Now suspended BJP legislator from Telangana, T Raja Singh reignited the row over remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Backlash has grown over the controversial video he uploaded online while more criminal cases have been filed against the MLA now on bail. Meanwhile, the regional heavyweight AIMIM has sought the expulsion of Raja Singh from the Telangana Assembly.

What happened in Telangana?

A video uploaded by Raja Singh on Monday night has created an uproar over alleged derogatory remarks aimed at Prophet Muhammad. As public outrage grew, scores of Muslims protested outside different police stations on the same night including the police commissioner’s office, demanding action against the hardliner Hindutva politician.

Raja Singh was arrested on Tuesday after six cases were registered against him at six different police stations on Tuesday. Hours after his arrest, the leader was granted bail in one of the cases. Raja Singh had earlier been sent into judicial custody before his counsel moved a bail petition arguing that the police did not comply with the conditions under Section 41 of Criminal Procedure Code.

But the biggest blow came after his party, the BJP suspended the Telangana MLA and giving a “show cause” to reply in 10 days as to why he should not be expelled from the party.

Latest updates from the row

Calling for Raja Singh’s expulsion, AIMIM legislator Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri on Wednesday wrote to Telangana Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy, saying the statement was a blatant violation of his oath as a member of the legislative assembly.

Meanwhile, the 6 cases on Tuesday were followed up by 3 more on Wednesday amid ongoing protests. The cases were registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153-A, 188, 295-A, 298, 505(1)(B)(C), 505(2) and 506.

Muslims have been reaching police stations to complain against the leader in various parts of Telangana. Raja Singh might be arrested in other cases filed against him too, police sources have been quoted as saying.

In another update, the advocate of Raja Singh has claimed that he received two ‘threat calls’ from unidentified persons.

(With inputs from agencies)