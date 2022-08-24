Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Suspended BJP leader Raja Singh booked in 3 more criminal cases, AIMIM demands expulsion from Telangana assembly

A video uploaded online by Raja Singh on Monday night has created an uproar over remarks aimed at Prophet Muhammad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 07:51 PM IST

Suspended BJP leader Raja Singh booked in 3 more criminal cases, AIMIM demands expulsion from Telangana assembly
File Photo

Now suspended BJP legislator from Telangana, T Raja Singh reignited the row over remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Backlash has grown over the controversial video he uploaded online while more criminal cases have been filed against the MLA now on bail. Meanwhile, the regional heavyweight AIMIM has sought the expulsion of Raja Singh from the Telangana Assembly.

What happened in Telangana?

A video uploaded by Raja Singh on Monday night has created an uproar over alleged derogatory remarks aimed at Prophet Muhammad. As public outrage grew, scores of Muslims protested outside different police stations on the same night including the police commissioner’s office, demanding action against the hardliner Hindutva politician.

Raja Singh was arrested on Tuesday after six cases were registered against him at six different police stations on Tuesday. Hours after his arrest, the leader was granted bail in one of the cases. Raja Singh had earlier been sent into judicial custody before his counsel moved a bail petition arguing that the police did not comply with the conditions under Section 41 of Criminal Procedure Code.

But the biggest blow came after his party, the BJP suspended the Telangana MLA and giving a “show cause” to reply in 10 days as to why he should not be expelled from the party. 

Latest updates from the row

Calling for Raja Singh’s expulsion, AIMIM legislator Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri on Wednesday wrote to Telangana Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy, saying the statement was a blatant violation of his oath as a member of the legislative assembly.

Meanwhile, the 6 cases on Tuesday were followed up by 3 more on Wednesday amid ongoing protests. The cases were registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153-A, 188, 295-A, 298, 505(1)(B)(C), 505(2) and 506.

Muslims have been reaching police stations to complain against the leader in various parts of Telangana. Raja Singh might be arrested in other cases filed against him too, police sources have been quoted as saying.

In another update, the advocate of Raja Singh has claimed that he received two ‘threat calls’ from unidentified persons.

READ | Who is Raja Singh, BJP MLA arrested for making objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad?

(With inputs from agencies)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RSOS Rajasthan State Open School 10, 12 result 2022 DECLARED at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in: How to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.