Suspected terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir: 3 civilians killed, 7 injured in firing incident in Rajouri

Jammu and Kashmir police (Representational image)

Chaos broke out in a Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir after a suspected terror attack in the area claimed the lives of two civilians, leaving four others injured. The Jammu and Kashmir police are currently probing the events that led to the deaths of the two civilians.

According to media reports, two gunmen entered a village in the Rajouri area of Jammu and Kashmir and fired on civilians, leading to two deaths. At least four people have been injured in the firing and have been shifted to the hospital.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said two “armed men” opened fire on civilians at upper Dangri village, about eight kilometres from Rajouri town.

“Firing took place at three houses, separated at a distance of around 50 metres from each other. Two civilians have succumbed to injuries and four others are injured,” he said. Singh said a search operation has been launched in the area and further details are awaited.

Dr Mehmood, Medical Superintendent, Associated Hospital, Rajouri said that three people were killed and seven others are injured in a firing incident in the Dangri area of Rajouri.

"All the injured are being treated. Police and District administration have reached the spot, and an operation has been launched. Multiple bullet injuries were found on the body of the injured," Mehmood said. "Search operation has been launched in the area," ADGP Singh said. Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

