Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Suspected terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir: 3 civilians killed, 7 injured in firing incident in Rajouri

Two civilians have been killed in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir after a suspected terror attack in the area.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 09:52 PM IST

Suspected terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir: 3 civilians killed, 7 injured in firing incident in Rajouri
Jammu and Kashmir police (Representational image)

Chaos broke out in a Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir after a suspected terror attack in the area claimed the lives of two civilians, leaving four others injured. The Jammu and Kashmir police are currently probing the events that led to the deaths of the two civilians.

According to media reports, two gunmen entered a village in the Rajouri area of Jammu and Kashmir and fired on civilians, leading to two deaths. At least four people have been injured in the firing and have been shifted to the hospital.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said two “armed men” opened fire on civilians at upper Dangri village, about eight kilometres from Rajouri town.

“Firing took place at three houses, separated at a distance of around 50 metres from each other. Two civilians have succumbed to injuries and four others are injured,” he said. Singh said a search operation has been launched in the area and further details are awaited.

Dr Mehmood, Medical Superintendent, Associated Hospital, Rajouri said that three people were killed and seven others are injured in a firing incident in the Dangri area of Rajouri.

"All the injured are being treated. Police and District administration have reached the spot, and an operation has been launched. Multiple bullet injuries were found on the body of the injured," Mehmood said. "Search operation has been launched in the area," ADGP Singh said. Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | New Year: Delhi witnesses massive traffic jams on first day of 2023, see pictures

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: From Ronaldo to Messi, know star footballers who will likely play their last world cup
Adorn these Bollywood-inspired unconventional bridal looks on your big day
Who is Chahatt Khanna, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star who is at loggerheads with Urfi Javed
Meet Moirangthem Loiya, the Manipur man who transformed barren land into forest
Speed Reads
More
First-image
HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 Result 2022 soon: See steps to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.