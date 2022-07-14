Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Sushmita Sen married to Lalit Modi? Business tycoon makes surprising revelation

According to a surprising tweet posted by Lalit Kumar Modi, the businessman is now married to renowned across Sushmita Sen.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 08:49 PM IST

Sushmita Sen married to Lalit Modi? Business tycoon makes surprising revelation
Photo - Twitter

Business tycoon and cricket administrator Lalit Modi has made a shocking revelation about his personal life, suggesting that he has gotten married to renowned Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen.

Lalit Modi, who was known for being the former IPL commissioner, posted a series of photos on Twitter, announcing that Sushmita Sen was his 'better half'. Social media went into a frenzy after hearing this news, and speculations arose that the two are now married.

Posting a tweet with a bunch of photos of himself with Sushmita Sen, Lalit Kumar Modi wrote, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour of Maldives with the families, not to mention my better half Sushmita Sen - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JKBOSE 10th Result 2022 declared at jkbose.nic.in for Jammu Division, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.