Sushmita Sen married to Lalit Modi? Business tycoon makes surprising revelation

Photo - Twitter

Business tycoon and cricket administrator Lalit Modi has made a shocking revelation about his personal life, suggesting that he has gotten married to renowned Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen.

Lalit Modi, who was known for being the former IPL commissioner, posted a series of photos on Twitter, announcing that Sushmita Sen was his 'better half'. Social media went into a frenzy after hearing this news, and speculations arose that the two are now married.

Posting a tweet with a bunch of photos of himself with Sushmita Sen, Lalit Kumar Modi wrote, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour of Maldives with the families, not to mention my better half Sushmita Sen - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."