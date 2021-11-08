Sushmita Duttagupta Helping to break the silence surrounding baby loss

This woman is such an inspiration for millions of others around the globe, know how

In pregnancy, losing a baby due to stillbirth or miscarriage is taboo worldwide.

Miscarriage is the most common reason for baby loss during pregnancy. When the baby dies after 28 weeks of pregnancy it is termed as “Miscarriage” and at or after 28 weeks are termed as “Stillbirths”. The reasons include having not so healthy lifestyle, lack of exercise, inappropriate care during pregnancy, fetal abnormalities, infections, and age of the mother.



In India, the infant mortality rate is 29.07 deaths per thousand live births as of 2020. In Sub-Saharan Africa, they believe that stillbirths occur due to evil spirits or witchcraft. It’s very important to raise a voice over this and make people aware of the root cause, as social attitude towards this impacts tremendously.Due to societal pressure, women get pregnant when they are not ready physically and mentally. As per 2019 reports, it was found 200 million women’s got pregnant just because they had no access to modern contraception. Around 30 million women are unable to give birth at hospitals and 45 million women do not receive adequate or no antenatal care. This puts the mother as well as the baby at a greater risk of death and complications.

Child marriages and female genital mutilation are damaging girls’ reproductive health. Adolescent mothers are likely to have uterine infections compared to older women’s and this leads to stillbirths and miscarriages.Women’s losing a baby tends to develop mental health issues which can lead to depression, anxiety and Hormonal changes. So it’s very important to support and help her to get through this.

Personalities like Sushmita Duttagupta, from Dibrugarh, Assam, India, currently settled in the United Kingdom, are taking a stand and raising awareness over this. Mrs. Duttagupta is a 32-year-old, model, an entrepreneur who had struggled and worked hard for achieving her dreams. This woman is such an inspiration for millions of others around the globe.

She faced every challenge and paved the way through it. Like every woman, she was gifted with a baby boy, who filled her life with joy and love. Six years ago when the baby boy was 2 years old, she lost him. She was broken, this type of experience breaks people to an extreme level. But she was resilient enough to bounce back and come out of this misery. It was quite difficult for her to take such a brave step and move on with her life. This tragic experience made her feel to raise her voice and make everyone around aware of baby loss.

She used her experience as a motivation to help others who have lost their baby and have gone through similar circumstances. Currently, she has been spending a lot of time trying to assist those in need and is keen to partner with a baby-loss charity in the UK in the near future. She would like to utilise her unfortunate experience to help people who have been in a similar situation on a much larger scale -Brand Desk Content