Sushmita Duttagupta Helping to break the silence surrounding baby loss

Headlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

7 Foods to eat during dengue

7 Foods to avoid during pregnancy

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

HomeIndia

India

Sushmita Duttagupta Helping to break the silence surrounding baby loss

This woman is such an inspiration for millions of others around the globe, know how

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2021, 10:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In pregnancy, losing a baby due to stillbirth or miscarriage is taboo worldwide.

Miscarriage is the most common reason for baby loss during pregnancy. When the baby dies after 28 weeks of pregnancy it is termed as “Miscarriage” and at or after 28 weeks are termed as “Stillbirths”. The reasons include having not so healthy lifestyle, lack of exercise, inappropriate care during pregnancy, fetal abnormalities, infections, and age of the mother.

In India, the infant mortality rate is 29.07 deaths per thousand live births as of 2020. In Sub-Saharan Africa, they believe that stillbirths occur due to evil spirits or witchcraft. It’s very important to raise a voice over this and make people aware of the root cause, as social attitude towards this impacts tremendously.Due to societal pressure, women get pregnant when they are not ready physically and mentally. As per 2019 reports, it was found 200 million women’s got pregnant just because they had no access to modern contraception. Around 30 million women are unable to give birth at hospitals and 45 million women do not receive adequate or no antenatal care. This puts the mother as well as the baby at a greater risk of death and complications.

Child marriages and female genital mutilation are damaging girls’ reproductive health. Adolescent mothers are likely to have uterine infections compared to older women’s and this leads to stillbirths and miscarriages.Women’s losing a baby tends to develop mental health issues which can lead to depression, anxiety and Hormonal changes. So it’s very important to support and help her to get through this.

Personalities like Sushmita Duttagupta, from Dibrugarh, Assam, India, currently settled in the United Kingdom, are taking a stand and raising awareness over this. Mrs. Duttagupta is a 32-year-old, model, an entrepreneur who had struggled and worked hard for achieving her dreams. This woman is such an inspiration for millions of others around the globe.
She faced every challenge and paved the way through it. Like every woman, she was gifted with a baby boy, who filled her life with joy and love. Six years ago when the baby boy was 2 years old, she lost him. She was broken, this type of experience breaks people to an extreme level. But she was resilient enough to bounce back and come out of this misery. It was quite difficult for her to take such a brave step and move on with her life. This tragic experience made her feel to raise her voice and make everyone around aware of baby loss.
She used her experience as a motivation to help others who have lost their baby and have gone through similar circumstances. Currently, she has been spending a lot of time trying to assist those in need and is keen to partner with a baby-loss charity in the UK in the near future. She would like to utilise her unfortunate experience to help people who have been in a similar situation on a much larger scale  -Brand Desk Content

    RECOMMENDED STORIES

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi-starrer Munna Bhai 3 may never happen due to fallout between…

    Vijay Antony's 16-year-old daughter Meera found dead at home, police investigating suicide angle

    Happy Hartalika Teej 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share on this auspicious festival

    'Poll pact can be decided during elections': AIADMK announces snapping ties with BJP

    Microsoft Paint receives major update after 38 years, gets few Photoshop features

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

    Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

    Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

    In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

    Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE