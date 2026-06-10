Sushmita Dev resigns: TMC rift deepens as Mamata Banerjee’s party hit by second MP exit in a week

Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been further broken as its senior Rajya Sabha MP, Sushmita Dev, resigned, marking the second MP from the party to resign from Rajya Sabha in a week.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been further broken as its senior Rajya Sabha MP, Sushmita Dev, resigned, marking the second MP from the party to resign from Rajya Sabha in a week. Before Dev, a strong leader and a trusted close aide of Mamata Banerjee, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy had resigned from the Upper House of the Parliament.

The development is part of a series of resignations plaguing the party that ruled West Bengal for a persistant 15 years period before BJP outhrew it in April's assembly elections.