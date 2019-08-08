'Sushma Swaraj was a champion for women in India and across the globe': Ivanka Trump

Joining the list of world leaders expressing their condolences over the death of former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj is Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor to the President of the United States Donald Trump. On Wednesday, Ivanka took to Twitter to pay her tributes to the late Indian politician, calling her a 'dedicated leader and public servant' and 'a champion for women in India and across the globe'.

Ivanka posted two earlier photos of her meeting with the former Minister of External Affairs, and wrote, "With the passing of former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, India has lost a warm and dedicated leader and public servant. Sushma Swaraj was a champion for women in India and across the globe, and it was an honor to know her."

Ivanka had met with the former Minister of External Affairs, notably at the 2017 Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, where more than half of the participants were women, to discuss women's' issues.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had also taken to Twitter to condole Swaraj's demise.

"Saddened to hear of the passing of my friend and former #India External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. She was a strong partner who shared our view that a more democratic world is a more peaceful one. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of India," he wrote.

Swaraj was appointed the foreign minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. She opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.

On Tuesday, she was admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, where she breathed her last.