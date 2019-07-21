Sushma Swaraj's kind response to Twitter troll who said 'you will be missed one day just like Sheila Dikshit'

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday gave a befitting reply to a troll on Twitter, which said that she would be missed after she passes away just like Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

"Aap ki bhi boht yaad ayegi ek din #SheilaDixit Ji ki tarah Amma (you will be missed one day just like Sheila Dikshit)," the man said in a reply to Sushma's Twitter post, where she had expressed her condolences over the demise of former BJP president Mange Ram Garg.

To this, the 67-year-old leader said, "I thank you in anticipation for this kind thought."

Is bhawana ke liye apko mera agrim dhanyawad. I thank you in anticipation for this kind thought. https://t.co/pbuW6R6gcE — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 21, 2019

Dikshit, who died at 3:55 pm at a hospital on Saturday, had served as Delhi's Chief Minister for three consecutive terms between 1998 and 2013.

She was cremated with full state honours at the national capital's oldest cremation ground — Nigambodh Ghat — on Sunday. As per her wish, the Congress leader was laid to rest at the CNG run crematorium.