Sushma Swaraj’s final journey: Country pays last respects to a leader of citizens

Thousands bade farewell to stalwart leader and former Minister for External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj at her residence and later at BJP headquarters before her body was cremated with full state honours at Delhi's Lodhi Road crematorium on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, veteran party leader and mentor of Sushma Swaraj, Lal Krishna Advani, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu were among thousands of people at the crematorium where her body was consigned to flames.

Swaraj, who also served as the Leader of Opposition and chief minister of Delhi, was given full state honours after which her body was cremated in the electric crematorium. Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, several leaders from the National democratic Alliance (NDA) as well as opposition, were also present during the final rites.

An emotional PM Modi took the hand of his political Guru, 91 year-old Advani and led him as they walked out. Advani, who shared a close bond with Swaraj, one of his protégées, could be seen fighting back his tears. The scene made everyone present emotional.

Remembering Swaraj, Advani recalled how, as BJP chief, he had picked her for his team when she was a young ABVP activist.

"I do not recall a single year when she missed bringing my favourite chocolate cake to me on my birthday," he said.

Members of the Rajya Sabha too payed tributes to Sushma Swaraj by remembering her role as an astute parliamentarian whose popularity went beyond party lines. In a trembling voice, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, "She was like my sister who always addressed me as 'Anna' (elder bother). She was a regular at family and cultural events at my residence for a long time. Every year, on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, she used to tie Rakhi on my hand. I would be missing this honour this year. I have lost a valuable sister in her demise."

Swaraj's fan club runs into thousands and in diverse sections of the society because of her helping nature without expecting any favour in return. Common people whose life she had touched in several ways came to pay their tributes at BJP headquarters as well as Lodhi Road crematorium.

Hundreds who could not enter Lodhi Road crematorium because of PM's security cover patiently waited outside to pay their last tributes. They recalled how she helped them as Delhi chief minister.

Those who could not come like Fauzia Ansari were also all praises for Swaraj. Remembering Swaraj's stellar role as external affairs minister, Fauzia said she owes a lot to the departed soul for the efforts she took to bring back her son Hamid from Pakistan.

"He often tells me that I have two mothers – one you who gave me birth and the other Sushmaji who gave me a new life by bringing me back from Pakistan," she said.