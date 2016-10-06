Sushma Swaraj meets families of Indias held hostage by ISIS

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met the families of 39 Indians taken hostage by ISIS in June 2014 from Mosul in Iraq and told them that as per information with the government they were "alive". However, the government does not have any proof in this regard, she conveyed to them. During her 10th meeting with the families since the abduction of the Indians from the war-torn country, she briefed them about the government's efforts to bring them back.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met the families of 39 Indians taken hostage by ISIS in June 2014 from Mosul in Iraq and told them that as per information with the government they were "alive". However, the government does not have any proof in this regard, she conveyed to them. During her 10th meeting with the families since the abduction of the Indians from the war-torn country, she briefed them about the government's efforts to bring them back.

Government has information that Indian nationals captive in Iraq are alive, however, it does not have any proof, she told them, adding that "Maare jaane ki na khabar hai na saboot (there is no information or evidence of their being killed)". She also asked the families to keep patience as government efforts were on to ensure the safety of the Indians in Iraq.

