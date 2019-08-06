Sushma Swaraj, former foreign minister and BJP Stalwart, passes away at 67

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 67. She was brought to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi at around 9 pm after complaining of anxiety.

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Harsh Vardhan and SS Ahluwalia were among the first to reach the hospital after getting the news.

Just hours ago before she was rushed to the hospital, Sushma Swaraj has tweeted on the passage of Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019. She has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the government's decision to end the special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

She had tweeted, "@narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime."

प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019

She served as the External Affairs Minister during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first term from 2014-2019 and was known for giving humane touch to the working of the ministry. She was nown for her quick and witty responses on Twitter. She had opted out of contesting in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing ill health.