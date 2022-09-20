Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

BJP MP Sushil Modi receives death threat, sender claims to be a TMC leader

The sender said in the letter to Sushil Modi said that Mamta Banerjee can become the next Prime Minister of India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 07:34 PM IST

BJP MP Sushil Modi receives death threat, sender claims to be a TMC leader
BJP MP Sushil Modi

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and BJP MP Sushil Modi claimed on Tuesday that he received a death threat via a letter which was addressed to him. In the letter, Modi said the sender claimed that he is a leader of the Trinamool Congress Party (TMC). The sender also referred to himself as Champa Som (Soma).

READ | Ashok Gehlot for Congress president? Why Rajasthan CM remains reluctant to take up the job despite Gandhis' backing

The BJP leader has sent the letter and envelope to Patna SSP Manavjit Singh Dhillon to investigate the matter.

The sender of the letter wrote, "I am informing you that I am the leader of Trinamool Congress. Mamta Banerjee can become the next Prime Minister of India. You are the pet dog of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Mamta Banerjee and Nitish Kumar Zindabad. I will kill you."

The BJP MP said he received this threatening letter recently, but he made it public on Tuesday in a video.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
After Apple Watch Ultra, the company may launch iPhone 15 Ultra in 2023
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.