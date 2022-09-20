BJP MP Sushil Modi receives death threat, sender claims to be a TMC leader

BJP MP Sushil Modi

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and BJP MP Sushil Modi claimed on Tuesday that he received a death threat via a letter which was addressed to him. In the letter, Modi said the sender claimed that he is a leader of the Trinamool Congress Party (TMC). The sender also referred to himself as Champa Som (Soma).

The BJP leader has sent the letter and envelope to Patna SSP Manavjit Singh Dhillon to investigate the matter.

The sender of the letter wrote, "I am informing you that I am the leader of Trinamool Congress. Mamta Banerjee can become the next Prime Minister of India. You are the pet dog of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Mamta Banerjee and Nitish Kumar Zindabad. I will kill you."

The BJP MP said he received this threatening letter recently, but he made it public on Tuesday in a video.