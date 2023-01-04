Sushant Singh Rajput’s Mumbai apartment where he died may get rented at THIS whopping amount

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (File photo)

The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput over 2 years ago left the entire nation stunned, and the case regarding his alleged suicide is still being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging inside his Mumbai apartment.

Since the probe regarding his death commences around two years ago, the Mumbai apartment where SSR breathed his last breath was left vacant. Now, it is likely that the apartment in the prime location might get new tenants.

The lavish sea-facing apartment located on Carter Road in Mumbai’s Bandra West area, where Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging, was back on the market a few months ago and is expected to be occupied by new tenants at a whopping rent and deposit.

After the actor’s death sparked controversy and a murder and drug probe by CBI and NCB, the Mumbai apartment had no takers for over two years. As per reports by India Today, new tenants will be moving to the prime Mumbai flat soon.

The property, which was previously rented out by Sushant Singh Rajput and his friends, measures 2,500 square feet, and has four bedrooms with an attached bath and a terrace. The new tenant of the apartment is expected to pay lakhs as the monthly rent, as per India Today reports.

Media reports further claim that the monthly rent of the apartment where SSR died will be Rs 5 lakh, with a security deposit of Rs 30 lakh, which amounts to six months of rent. The apartment is reportedly owned by an Indian who is based overseas.

The duplex apartment where Sushant Singh Rajput used to live was on the sixth floor of Mont Blanc Apartments at Jogger's Park. He occupied the flat in December 2019 and was supposed to stay there for three years. The rent of the apartment at the time of his demise was Rs 4.51 lakh.

India Today revealed that after the actor’s demise and the controversy that followed, the owners had decided that they didn’t want a Bollywood-affiliated tenant for their home.

