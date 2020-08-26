Sushant Singh Rajput probe: NCB registers case against Rhea Chakraborty over drug conspiracy

In a new development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has, on Wednesday, registered a criminal case against actress Rhea Chakraborty over drug conspiracy reports.

Apart from Rhea, who was also Sushant's girlfriend, the agency booked a few other people in connection with the case, against whom the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had already been investigating earlier, Zee News reported.

Reports state that a team from Delhi will investigate the case in Mumbai and cases have been registered under Sections 20, 22, 27, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

For the uninformed, in a WhatsApp chat between Rhea and an alleged drug dealer Gaurav Arya was also leaked. In the chats, Rhea is reportedly asking Gaurav about MD which is Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, a strong drug. The first chat is allegedly initiated by Rhea asking Gaurav, "‘If we talk about hard drugs, then I have not used more drugs." This conversation took place in March 2017. She also asks him, "Do you have MD?"

In another chat with a person named Jaya Saha, who is reportedly Rhea's friend, the former tells the actor, "I have asked her to co-ordinate Shruti." This chat happened on November 25, 2019. Rhea also texts Jaya, "Thanks so much." To which Saha replies, "No problem bro, hope it will be helpful."

This incriminating chats of Rhea that have been leaked hints about alleged drug use by the actor. Earlier there were even reports that Rhea did a 'healing' process with Sushant and the name of the resort Waterstone in Mumbai made it to the case. CBI even investigated the property for two days in a row.