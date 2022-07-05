Sushant Singh Rajput death: Siddharth Pithani gets bail, more charges against Rhea Chakraborty, know recent updates

File photo

The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput took the entire country by storm and shook up the show business in India. The bizarre details of his death, which was ruled a suicide by the authorities, led to the opening of an Enforcement Directorate and a Narcotics Control Bureau investigation.

Though the cases have been going on for over 2 years now, several new developments about the drug case associated with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death have come to light over the last few weeks. While some developments were appreciated by his fans, other developments were slammed by his friends and family.

Here are the key updates in Sushant Singh Rajput’s drug and death case –

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former flatmate Siddharth Pithani had his bail plea approved by the Bombay High Court. Pithani was taken into police custody in relation to the drug probe being headed by NCB related to the actor’s death.

Rajput's former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is already out on bail, is also an accused in the case. A single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre granted bail to Pithani on a bond of Rs 50,000.

Over two years after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the NCB decided to file fresh draft charges against his former partner Rhea Chakraborty related to the drug case. The case has been filed for the consumption of narcotics.

The draft charges filed against Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik also include the procurement and payment of narcotics and illegal substances for deceased actor Rajput.

Special judge V G Raghuwanshi, hearing cases pertaining to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, posted the matter for hearing on July 12.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his residence in Bandra, Mumbai in June 2020 at the age of 34. His death was earlier being probed as a murder but was later ruled a suicide by central agencies and medical experts.

The ED and NCB are still conducting a separate money laundering and drug probe into the actor’s death separately. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also continuing its probe into the SSR death case.

