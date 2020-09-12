Sushant Singh Rajput drug case: NCB raids seven locations in Mumbai, Goa

Investigating the drug angle in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday raided around seven locations in Mumbai and Goa.

A high-level meeting is reportedly scheduled to be held later in the day at NCB Mumbai to chart the next course of action in the case.

In a related development, during her NCB probe, Rhea Chakraborty named actresses Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh too in the drug case. She also informed that designer Simone Khambatta, Sushant's friend and former manager Rohini Iyer, and the actor's 'Dil Bechara' director Mukesh Chhabra also consumed the narcotics substances.

Rhea has revealed as many as 15 names who took drugs while being interrogated by the agency. Sources say Rhea told NCB that 80 per cent of Bollywood stars are on drugs. Reportedly, Rhea had already accepted her role in procuring drugs for Sushant and handling the finances.

It has been learnt that 15 people named by Rhea belong to B-category of actors and are now on NCB radar. Reports also stated that the NCB will summon 25 prominent Bollywood stars soon.

The drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case came to light after a leaked WhatsApp chat hinted that Rhea Chakraborty, among others, dealt in drugs. After conducting their investigation, NCB arrested Rhea's brother Showik, followed by her arrest. Sushant's house manager Dipesh Sawant and a few other drug peddlers were also taken in custody.

A Mumbai special court rejected Rhea, Showik and four other bail applications on Friday.