Sushant Singh Rajput death: Why is CBI asking Facebook, Google for help? New update in case

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (File photo)

The Sushant Singh Rajput death case has remained open for over three years now, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) exploring more options and venturing overseas to look for clues to know what exactly led up to the events of the actor’s death.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged suicide sent shockwaves across the industry, mainly due to the fact that he was rising in his Bollywood career, having just delivered a hit film months before his death. The investigation into his death case started pointing fingers at his partner Rhea Chakraborty.

Further, Sushant Singh’s father also filed an FIR, alleging that Rhea Chakraborty was involved in his son’s death, and accused her of financial fraud. However, none of this was proven in court and SSR’s girlfriend was acquitted of all charges.

Three years after his death, CBI decided to take the investigation overseas by asking two companies in the United States for help in the probe. CBI has sent a notice to both Facebook and Google, the headquarters of which are in the United States.

Why CBI wants Facebook, Google’s help in SSR death case?

The Central Bureau of Investigation sent a notice to both Google and Facebook to gain access to the deleted emails and chats of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to gain clarity about the events that led up to the death of the actor.

Since this case is already pending, CBI is planning to gather technical evidence so that they can get a final conclusion to the case. As of now, all evidence gathered in the case points to his death being a suicide, as told by the authorities earlier.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in the bedroom of his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020, and his family alleged that there was foul play in his death, leading to Rhea Chakraborty and his roommate being arrested, and later released by the authorities.

