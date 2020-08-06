Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: After 'ill-treatment' by Mumbai police, Bihar cops return to Patna

The four-member team of Bihar Police, who went to Mumbai to investigate the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is returning to Patna after it was 'ill-treated' by the Mumbai Police.

The team, who was asked to return from the police headquarters on Wednesday, will take a flight back home in Bihar. It reached Mumbai last week to investigate the matter but did not receive a professional response from the Mumbai police.

The development comes a day after the central government accepted the Bihar government's request for a CBI probe in the matter.

In Mumbai, the team had arrived to probe the matter after an FIR was registered in Patna based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide.

Notably, it is being said that the Mumbai police put hurdles in front of Patna Police. There was no cooperation between the two regarding the probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. A senior cop, IPS Vinay Tiwari was 'forcibly quarantined' there by the BMC officials after he reached Mumbai.

However, the Mumbai Police defended itself and said that all courtesies were extended to Tiwari.

"All courtesies befitting to an IPS officer are duly extended to IPS Vinay Tiwari. MPO Mess, Worli is presently non-operational due to the COVID-19 situation," the Mumbai Police said in its statement.

The Mumbai Police has been receiving major backlash over irregularities in handling the actor's death case when the added controversies regarding the IPS officer's 'forced quarantine' hit the news.