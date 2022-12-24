Sushant Singh Rajput death case: SSR’s father alleges involvement of Thackeray family, calls for narco test

Deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (File photo)

Over two years after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his friends and family are still finding several holes in the alleged suicide of the rising Bollywood star, who was found hanging in his room on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh, in a recent TV news interview, alleged that the powerful political family of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is involved in the death of his son. He also said that SSR’s former partner Rhea Chakraborty was “bad news” for Rajput.

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government recently gave the go-ahead for the formation of an SIT team to probe the death of Disha Salian, who was the former manager of the actor and was found dead in her apartment on June 8, just a week before SSR’s suicide.

On the order of the SIT probe into Salian’s death, Sushant’s father KK Singh said, “Whatever the government will do will be right. I have full faith in this government. It's been 2.5 years and we deserve to know the truth.”

While he welcomed the decision of the SIT probe, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father also said that his son “could not have committed suicide”. While speaking to Republic TV, Singh said that the actor was “of strong mind” and “didn’t take his own life”.

Raising allegations about Rhea Chakraborty, KK Singh also said that she was “bad news” for his son when they were in a relationship. Singh also raised allegations against the Thackeray family, alleging the involvement of Aaditya Thackeray in SSR’s alleged murder.

KK Singh also demanded that Aaditya Thackeray and the other accused in the alleged murder of Sushant Singh Rajput undergo a narco-analysis test to finally uncover the truth behind the twisted case of the Bollywood actor’s death.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment and a murder probe was launched into his death, in which his partner Rhea Chakraborty was ruled as the prime accused. Later, the authorities ruled his death as a suicide.

