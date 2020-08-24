Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer says no CBI summon received so far, promises full cooperation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to summon today actor Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The sleuths may issue a summon to her on this day and will be calling her in for interrogation. However, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer on this day said that the actor has not received any summons from the CBI so far to attend.

"No sooner she receives it (the CBI summon), she & fly will attend as they did before Mumbai Police and ED as law-abiding citizens. No speculations are necessary," said Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer.

As per Zee Media Newsroom sources, CBI will also be asking for the call records of Sushant and Rhea among others for further investigation. Enforcement Directorate earlier interrogated Rhea and her family prior to the CBI probe in the Sushant case.

On Sunday, CBI quizzed Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj Singh, and Deepesh Sawant at DRDO guest house in Mumbai where the team is staying. Later on, they visited Sushant's house in Bandra. All three of them arrived separately in Kalina. These three people were present home when Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020. CBI was joined by forensic science experts while visiting Sushant's home in Mumbai.

CBI team accompanied the three of them to 'reconstruct the sequence of events' took place between June 13 and June 14. Forensic science experts were also part of the CBI team.

It is to be noted that while carrying on questioning of Siddharth Pithani and Sushant's personal staff, the CBI has found some "inconsistencies" in their statements.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, the cousin of Rajput, said that the deceased actor's friends Pithani and Sandeep should definitely be arrested and interrogated by the CBI.

"CBI investigation is going in the right direction. We are hopeful that the guilty will be caught. Sidharth Pithani should be definitely arrested. When we went for the last rites of Sushant, we saw that there was no sadness apparent on Pithani`s face. I am suspicious of his activities. He used to be a colleague of Sushant," Bablu said.

"Another colleague of Sushant, Sandeep also started giving clean chits to people on the media just ten days after my cousin's death. He was acting like a gangster. I have confidence that CBI will investigate and come to a result in this case. My belief is that third degree is important to get the truth out in this case," he added.

Another CBI team has also visited Hinduja Hospital, where Sushant took his treatment and a few officials went to a resort where he had spent two months. During the investigation, the SIT officials tried to determine how Sushant was behaving when he was at the resort.