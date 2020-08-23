Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI likely to summon Rhea Chakraborty for interrogation on Monday

After questioning Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj Singh and Deepesh Sawant, CBI is likely to summon Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. They may issue a summon to her on Monday and will be calling in for interrogation. As per Zee News, CBI will also be asking for the call records of Sushant and Rhea among others for further investigation. Enforcement Directorate earlier interrogated Rhea and her family prior to CBI probe in Sushant case.

On Sunday, CBI quizzed Siddharth, Neeraj and Deepesh at DRDO guest house in Mumbai where the team are staying. Later on, they visited Sushant's house in Bandra. All three of them arrived separately in Kalina. These three people were present home when Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020. CBI was joined by forensic science experts while visiting Sushant's home in Mumbai.

CBI team accompanied the three of them to 'reconstruct the sequence of events' took place between June 13 and June 14.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, the cousin of Rajput, said that the deceased actor's friends Pithani and Sandeep should definitely be arrested and interrogated by the CBI.

"CBI investigation is going in the right direction. We are hopeful that the guilty will be caught. Sidharth Pithani should be definitely arrested. When we went for the last rites of Sushant, we saw that there was no sadness apparent on Pithani`s face. I am suspicious of his activities. He used to be a colleague of Sushant," Bablu said.

"Another colleague of Sushant, Sandeep also started giving clean chits to people on the media just ten days after my cousin's death. He was acting like a gangster. I have confidence that CBI will investigate and come to a result in this case. My belief is that third degree is important to get the truth out in this case," he added.