Sushant Singh Rajput: As CBI sends summons, Mumbai Police say officers present at actor's house after his death on leave

As everyone is aware, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently examining Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after the Supreme Court's (SC) directive.

Now, according to our sources, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe was called in by the CBI for investigation today, however, but he was a no show at the guest house after which the agency sent a notice to him. Along with this, the CBI has also called all the policemen who were present at the crime scene on June 14 to which Mumbai Police replied saying that all those police personnel has gone on leave.

The central agency has its investigations and the process mapped out and on Tuesday Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty's company Vividrage Rheality's auditors, Sandesh Sridhar and Siddharth Pithani reached the DRDO guesthouse for questioning at around 10:00 am.

Sushant's cook 10:15 am Neeraj also reached while Dipesh Samvat reached 11:00 am.

Apart from them, Rajat Mewati and Samuel Miranda also arrived at 10:30 am and 12:00 pm respectively. This is probably the first time that all of them would be questioned together since Sushant's tragic death on June 14. Reports state that there were 4 people who were present at home during the time of Sushant's death Neeraj, Keshav, Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. The CBI is investigating the case in full swing. The SIT of CBI has already recreated the crime scene in the presence of Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj and house help Deepesh Sawant - all the three were present when the actor died.