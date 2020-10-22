Sushant death case: Have right to file PIL if I don't get reply from PM on AIIMS report review request, says Swamy

Subramanian Swamy, who had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a review of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) medical report on Sushant Singh Rajput death case, on Thursday said that he had the right to move the court if he doesn’t receive a reply.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP had mentioned in his letter the lapses on the report prepared by the team led by Dr Sudhir Gupta, which had ruled out the murder angle in the actor's death case.

“If I do not get response from PM on the need to re-review the review of Dr. Sudhir Gupta Special Committee findings on Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy, I have a right to file a PIL. Under Articles 19 and 21 I have right to know how SSR’s life was deprived and for speedy justice," Swamy tweeted.

Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant’s family, has urged the Central Bureau of Investigation to look into the conduct of Dr Gupta.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai’s suburban Bandra on June 14. The Mumbai Police had initially termed the actor’s death as suicide. However, over a month after his son’s death, the actor’s father KK Singh filed a complaint with Patna Police accusing actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members of abetting his son's suicide.