Surprising that Opposition objecting to Parliament utilising more time to enact laws: BJP

Headlines

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

'Rab ka banda...': Dhanashree Verma's cute birthday wish for Yuzvendra Chahal as leggie turns 33

‘Jaddu was not upset with Mahi Bhai’: Former CSK player reveals secret of rift between Jadeja and Dhoni during IPL 2022

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

'Rab ka banda...': Dhanashree Verma's cute birthday wish for Yuzvendra Chahal as leggie turns 33

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

7 best films based on Kargil War

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

HomeIndia

India

Surprising that Opposition objecting to Parliament utilising more time to enact laws: BJP

Taking a dig at opposition leaders, BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav, a key party face in the Upper House, said it is surprising that they are objecting to Parliament utilising more of its time to enact laws.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2019, 04:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 The BJP on Sunday refuted the Opposition's claim that the Narendra Modi government has been passing bills without scrutiny by parliamentary committees, saying it sent 17 draft legislations to these panels in Rajya Sabha between 2014-19 while the preceding UPA dispensation sent only five during 2009-14.

Taking a dig at opposition leaders, BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav, a key party face in the Upper House, said it is surprising that they are objecting to Parliament utilising more of its time to enact laws.

They have problem with the fact that Parliament has enhanced its productive hours and performing better than ever, he said in a statement, adding that it is difficult to understand their objection if the House has performed better, brought more laws and made more required changes, which is its primary function.

As many as 17 opposition parties recently wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, accusing the government of "hurriedly passing" legislations without any parliamentary scrutiny.

The issue flared up after the treasury benches managed support of several regional parties to pass the RTI bill in Rajya Sabha despite stiff opposition from the Congress, TMC and the Left among others.

The Opposition had in the past often managed to have its way in this House due to its superior numbers after the government easily managed to get Lok Sabha's nod to its bills thanks to the big majority the BJP-led NDA has in the Lower House.

The allegation that in the Rajya Sabha Bills are not properly scrutinised by the Parliamentary Committees is absolutely wrong, Yadav said.

Attacking the Opposition for stalling Rajya Sabha proceedings often, he said those disrupting short discussions and calling attention sessions after sessions in Rajya Sabha are the ones who are raising question on the functioning of the House.

"Members who are talking about work of Parliament must collectively introspect that why Monsoon Session 2015, Budget Session 2018, Winter Session 2018 and interim Budget Session 2019 were washed out (in Rajya Sabha). It is also surprising to see that instead of participating in the discussion in the House, they have been busy creating obstacles and are now raising issues with it performance," the BJP leader said.

He highlighted that while four sessions were washed out, the total number of short duration discussions were 29 against 27 during the UPA rule of 2009-14.

Yadav said many bills awaiting the Rajya Sabha's nod are the ones which have been scrutinised and approved by parliamentary panels like select committee or standing committee. Most of them have been passed by Lok Sabha.

He gave the examples of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, the triple talaq bill the National Medical Commission Bill, the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill 2019, the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, the Code of Wages Bill, the Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill and the Companies Amendment Bill.

After a long time, the Rajya Sabha has witnessed productive long hours.

"Parliament sessions have been irregular due to interruptions and unnecessary interventions. We should not forget that law making is Parliament's primary function. The constructive feedback and intervention of the opposition plays an important role but opposition for the sake of opposition, should not be encouraged," Yadav said. 
 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA Special: Are 'Caller IDs' responsible for death of cheetahs at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park

UPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 56 Scientist, AO, SAO and other posts, apply at upsconline.nic.in

Study reveals genetic variant in immune system could be behind asymptomatic Covid infection

Jawan director Atlee in awe of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal: ‘Felt like reading a book and visualising it’

Meet Sabeeha, Akshay Kumar's co-star who quit films, whose mother accused a superstar of alleged misbehaviour with her

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE