Surjewala defends Rahul Gandhi on 'colluding with BJP' comment, asks Sibal not to be misled

Sibal had said that he has never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue yet Rahul Gandhi said that "we are colluding with BJP".

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 24, 2020, 02:21 PM IST

Minutes after Kapil Sibal expressed concerns over reported "colluding with BJP" remarks by Rahul Gandhi, party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala clarified that the former Congress chief has not said a word of this nature, nor alluded to it and asked the former Cabinet Minister not to be misled.

"Sh. Rahul Gandhi hasn't said a word of this nature nor alluded to it.Pl don't be mislead by false media discourse or misinformation being spread.But yes, we all need to work together in fighting the draconian Modi rule rather then fighting & hurting each other & the Congress," Surjewala tweeted while quoting a tweet by senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

Earlier, taking to Twitter, Sibal said that he has never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue yet Rahul Gandhi said that "we are colluding with BJP".

"Rahul Gandhi says 'we are colluding with BJP' Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Govt. 

Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue Yet 'we are colluding with the BJP'!" Sibal tweeted.

Sibal later retracted the tweet.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad also said he will resign if Rahul Gandhi's "collusion with BJP" remark can be proven, sources said.

Azad is present in the virtual meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) being held after more than 20 leaders wrote to party interim President Sonia Gandhi calling for sweeping reforms in the party.

When the issue was being discussed in the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said this (writing a letter to Sonia Gandhi for reforms in party leadership) was done in collusion with BJP, according to sources.

Gandhi also questioned the timing of a letter to Sonia Gandhi by party colleagues for reforms in the party and criticised the move saying that it came when the interim party President was admitted to a hospital.

He also said that the letter was written at a time when Congress government in Rajasthan was facing a crisis, the right place to discuss what was written in the letter was CWC meeting and not the media, sources said.

Even as Sonia Gandhi asked CWC members to relieve her from the top post, senior party leaders Manmohan Singh and AK Antony said that Sonia Gandhi should continue till a new party President is elected, sources said.

The crucial meeting of the CWC is being held today after a controversy erupted over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders calling for 'full time' active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC.

Manmohan Singh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Amarinder Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge, PL Punia, KC Venugopal and AK Antony among others are present at the virtual meeting.

Sonia Gandhi was appointed as an interim President on August 10, 2019, by the CWC, after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief, taking the responsibility for party's disastrous defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress seems divided over the issue. Gandhi family loyalists and Congress Chief Ministers took on the section of leaders who signed the letter and rallied behind the Gandhi family, calling for Sonia Gandhi to stay or Rahul Gandhi to take charge again.

