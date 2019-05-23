Headlines

Surguja Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Chhattisgarh: BJP's Renuka Singh wins with over 51.52% votes

The Bharatiya Janata Party had won the Surguja Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 as well.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 23, 2019, 07:14 PM IST

Surguja Lok Sabha Election results:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Renuka Singh Saruta won the Sarguja seat of Chattisgarh with over 263461 votes, ahead of her Congress rival Khel Sai Singh by a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes.

Renuka Singh contested on a BJP ticket and faced Congress' Khel Sai Singh and BSP's Maya Prajapati. The polling on this seat was held during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 23.

The Surguja Lok Sabha constituency in Naxal-affected Chhattisgarh covers the entire district of Surguja and borders Jharkhand state. 

Surguja District, with its headquarters in Ambikapur town, is currently part of the ‘Red Corridor’ a term used for areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism. The seat is reserved for candidates belonging to the scheduled tribes. The constituency has a huge tribal population.

While the seat was held by the Congress for most of its history, since its inception in 1951, the BJP has held it since 2004 with different MP representing the seat each time. Nand Kumar Sai, Murarilal Singh, and Kamalbhan Singh Marabi won from here on BJP tickets in 2004, 2009 and 2014 elections respectively. Khel Sai Singh represented Surguja in Lok Sabha for three terms -1991, 1996 and 1999. 

Surguja Lok Sabha constituency comprises eight legislative assembly segments: Premnagar, Bhatgaon, Pratappur (ST), Ramanujganj (ST), Samri (ST), Lundra (ST), Ambikapur and Sitapur (ST). 

The Congress hopes to win the seat in 2019 after its impressive show in Assembly elections last year. The Congress won 68 seats in 90-member Legislative Assembly. 

Seven constituencies of Chhattisgarh's 11 Lok Sabha seats - Surguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg and Raipur- went to polls in the third phase.

