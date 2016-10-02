Surgical strike: Escalation of cross-border firing not in anyone's interest, says Pakistan Army

Lt. Gen. Bajwa maintained that the Indian Army did not carry out surgical strikes as claimed.

Launching its version of a media publicity blitzkrieg aimed at challenging the Indian Army's claim of having conducted surgical strikes on the Pakistan side of Kashmir, the Pakistan Army has said escalation of military cross-border firing or engagement is not in anyone's interest.

"Escalation and war mongering do not suit anyone. We have neither escalated nor want to increase tensions," the Dawn quoted Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations, Lt. Gen. Asim Bajwa, as telling media at a forward command post on the Line of Control (LoC).

According to the Dawn, about 40 journalists, both local and foreign representing about 20 media organisations, were taken to Bagsar in the Bhimbher sector and Mandol in the Hot Spring sector. The journalists were reportedly given briefings by regional commanders and the military spokesman, and were allowed to interact with locals.

Lt. Gen. Bajwa maintained during his interaction with the media that the Indian Army did not carry out surgical strikes as claimed and demanded that the latter be transparent and open. India had claimed that "surgical strikes" by its troops had caused "significant damage to terrorists and those who were trying to support them."